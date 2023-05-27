'Drop Rohit Sharma': MI Skipper Trolled For Another Low Score After Mumbai Exits IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians suffered a giant 62-run loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday and failed to advance into the Indian Premier League 2023 final. The much-anticipated clash saw GT defend a first-innings total of 233/3 by bowling out the five-time champions on 171 runs. From being 155/6 inside 15 overs, the Rohit Sharma-led side collapsed on 171 in 18.2 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav scoring the maximum of 61 runs in 38 balls.

Opening the innings Rohit Sharma yet again struggled to find his form and was out for eight runs off seven balls, which triggered a fiery reaction from fans. A section of fans lashed out at the 35-year-old, asking him to drop himself from the playing XI. Other fans showed their concern for Rohit’s form, citing the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup 2023.

“So when will Rohit Sharma drop himself from the playing 1,” questioned a fan. At the same time, another fan said, “what happened to Rohit Sharma bro ? I am really worrying his form in wtc and World Cup. In this ipl... I think He made one 50 with 2 drop catches in that match. Really worrying sign for India”.

Now rohit sharma should drop himself from t20 — RB👑(sidhearts 💞) (@Rbsidking) May 26, 2023

Rohit Sharma is another kl rahul without drop catches — 𓆩 ♔ 𓆪 (@godvilliers17) May 21, 2023

Mi is all set to rule the IPL as before but only one change they need.

DROP ROHIT SHARMA!#MIvGT — Pradyuman (@Prradyuman) May 26, 2023

Rohit Sharma's numbers for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Rohit finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 with 332 runs in 16 games, at an average of just 20.97. He struck only two half-centuries this season and scored the best of 65 runs in an innings. Suryakumar Yadav topped the batting charts with 605 runs in 16 games, ahead of Ishan Kishan (454 runs in 15 games), Cameron Green (452 runs in 16 games) and Tilak Verma (343 runs in 11 games).

This comes at a time when the Indian cricket team has started assembling for the ICC WTC final in London. Several members of Team India, including former skipper Virat Kohli have already arrived in London for the much-anticipated clash against Australia that begins on June 7. While Rohit heads into the match on the back of a dismal IPL season, Kohli comes on the back of 639 runs in 14 games, including two back-to-back centuries in the last two games.