WATCH | Angry Virat Kohli Vents Out His Frustration As RCB Gets Knocked Out Of IPL 2023

Virat Kohli’s second consecutive century in the Indian Premier League 2023 went into vain as Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. As RCB’s charge for the IPL 2023 Playoffs got disrupted, a disheartened Virat was seen expressing his anger in the dugout. As Gill also hit his second straight hundred in the tournament with a six that also gave GT the win, Kohli was seen throwing a water bottle to the ground in frustration. Click here to watch Virat Kohli throw the water bottle in anger.

Virat Kohli - The leading century scorer in IPL

Virat Kohli achieved the remarkable feat of scoring the most centuries in the history of IPL. Having equaled Chris Gayle's record of 6 IPL centuries with his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli smashed his 7th in Bangalore on Sunday to script the record. However, GT opener Shubman Gill played an outstanding inning, scoring a century off just 52 balls and securing victory for his team with a six.

With this win, Gujarat Titans accumulated a total of 20 points in the league stage of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, RCB's loss resulted in them having only 14 points and getting eliminated from the competition. In the afternoon game on Sunday, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma won against Sunrisers Hyderabad and claimed the final spot for the playoffs.