GT Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Ahmedabad? Check Latest Weather Update

IPL 2023: The stage for the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is the two IPL heavyweights Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat on one end led by Hardik Pandya is the reigning champion whereas, on the other end, MS Dhoni has won the trophy four times in the history of the tournament.

The Gujarat Titans will have an upper hand going into the match against the Chennai Super Kings as they have never lost a match against them in the history of IPL. However, both the teams encountered each other in the Titans' opening season but on both occasions, the matches went on till the last bowl and it is very hard to predict who wins the opening IPL 2023 encounter tonight.

Will rain spoil IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad the fans might be hoping to see a thrilling encounter but the main question that arises here is will the rain affect the match. Before the first Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad, while both the teams were practicing out at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the rain gods suddenly opened their doors and they started to pour down heavily.

The players of both teams had to leave the field in the middle and were not able to complete the full practice session. Coming to the weather update ahead of the GT vs CSK match in Ahmedabad so the match is set to begin at 07:30 PM IST and looking at the forecast the temperature is expected to be at 23 degrees celsius whereas no thunderstorms are expected during the day.

Who will clinch the first IPL 2023 encounter?

Coming back to the first match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings so at one end Hardik Pandya undoubtedly was excellent as a captain in the last season for the Titans and led them to the title. Hardik's captaincy skills will be tested though as he will be facing MS Dhoni under whom he made his international debut for Team India.

MS Dhoni's cabinet is full of achievements and is also one of the main reasons for CSK's success in the Indian Premier League. The Chennai-based franchise has a pretty balanced squad ahead of the match and will be hoping to field their best XI in the match against GT.