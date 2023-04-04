GT Vs DC: Rishabh Pant's 1st Public Appearance On Cricket Field Breaks The Internet- WATCH

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: The long-standing wait to witness Rishabh Pant in a cricket stadium has finally been fulfilled as the wickerkeeper-bastman has joined Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi will host Gujarat Titans in their first home match of the Indian Premier League this season. The star player has already been ruled out for the entire season and Abishek Porel who has been named his replacement, made his debut against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Pant was involved in a horrific car incident last year and since then he has not been involved in cricketing activities as he is undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation process. Rajan Manchanda, Joint Secretary of DDCA earlier revealed to ANI that Pant will be present at the stadium during the DC vs GT clash in the IPL. "There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury."

Twitter has erupted with reactions as fans are delighted to finally see their favourite player publicly.

Rishabh Pant watching Delhi vs Gujarat match from stadium. pic.twitter.com/NkSsNOaztt — Rishabh Pant FC (@RishabhPant17FC) April 4, 2023

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Ishan Porel