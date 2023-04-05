'He Has All Potential To Become A Top Player': Gavaskar Makes Big Prediction For GT Player

GT vs DC: Sai Sudarshan turned up with the bat on Tuesday and scored an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls, as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. The Innings played by Sudarshan raised the eyebrows of India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who heaped praise on the 21-year-old and is optimistic about the future of the youngster. "He is ready for bigger challenges", says Gavaskar about Sudarshan.

In Match 7 of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans got the better of Delhi Capitals and it was Sai Sudarshan who emerged as the protagonist of the GT's victory. The left-hander came to the crease at No.3 after Wriddhiman Saha got out soon over the anchor's role. He stayed till the end and made sure his team gets home comfortably. His innings became a topic of discussion after the match among the Star Sports experts, and Sunil Gavaskar, who was present had few words to say about Gujarat's batting sensation.

Sunil Gavaskar makes big prediction for Gujarat Titans Sai Sudarshan

Sunil Gavaskar thinks that the youngster exuberates confidence and is ready for the bigger challenges.

"What you saw with Sai Sudharsan, even in the previous game, is confidence. Yes, he played a few games in the IPL last year. He got a few opportunities, he played a couple of good 30-plus innings," Gavaskar said.

"The other day also... the confidence with which he came into bat. From the first delivery, he looked as if he belonged there. Some players give you the impression that they are comfortable even at the highest level.

Gavaskar says during the game he was aware of the opposition's strength and constructed his innings to perfection.

"He showed he is ready for the challenge. He was looking forward to the Nortje challenge. He realised he wouldn't be able to counter-attack Nortje with the speed that he was bowling. Later on when Nortje came for the second spell, he hit him for two sixes. Now that's smart cricket. Look, at this stage, I need to repair the innings, so he was watchful. In this format, lot of times everybody thinks you have to go over the top.

"It tells you he is ready for bigger challenges. He has got to not think now that he has done it. He has got to say to himself that there are steps to be taken before he reaches the very top level. But he has got all the makings. He is a top fielder as well, which is always a plus. It was his temperament that shone through. I have always believed that it's the temperament that separates the men from the boys. He has all the potential to become a top player soon," he added.