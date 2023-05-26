GT Vs MI: Wriddhiman Saha Suffers Nasty Hit On Helmet, His Reaction Is Of A Warrior- WATCH

Wriddhiman Saha was one of the openers for today’s GT vs MI in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The batsman has given the moments of the MI vs GT in the opening overs of the game. Rains caused a delay of 30 minutes, and it caused the pitch to be a little wet. The damp surface caused the ball to be bouncing a little more than usual. Gujarat Titans were cautious in the first three overs of the encounter, which could pose a threat to the batsmen.

Akash Madhwal’s skiddy short ball pings Wriddhiman Saha on the helmet. The ball was bouncing, and the GT batsman was observed looking away after the ball struck his helmet as he collected his over 3.5. The physio crew and doctor arrived to see if the player was okay. Saha appeared a little dazed for a while, but he could make it his moment in the IPL 2023. After the game was on hold for a bit, Madhwa played the penultimate ball of the over to Saha, who scored a beautiful boundary, taking his revenge on the bowler with the crowd and Twitter appreciating the batsman for his response.

The fairytale moment lasted for a while after Piyush Chawla from the Mumbai Indians took his first over and managed to strike off Wriddhiman Saha's wicket. The batsman walked off after putting up 18 runs in 16 balls.

A snorter from Akash Madhwal to Wriddhiman Saha.



The next ball, great reply by Saha. pic.twitter.com/dbnjkrQcCN — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 26, 2023

Read More: MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Mumbai Draw First Blood

GT vs MI: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Read More: MI Vs GT: Hardik Pandya's Super-energetic Hurdle Talk Before IPL Qualifier 2 Goes Viral

GT vs MI Impact Subs:

Gujarat Titans Impact Players: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians Impact Players: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal