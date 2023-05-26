MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya's super-energetic hurdle talk before IPL Qualifier 2 goes viral

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are competing in the IPL 2023 qualifier to book a place in the final of the Indian Premier League. The match will be held at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, due to the rain, the game was delayed by 30 minutes.

During the warm-up, Gujrat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was seen hurdling with the team and motivating his teammates. He is up against Rohit Sharma, a member of his national team.

MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya motivates Gujarat Titans squad ahead of IPL Qualifier 2

Hardik Pandya is confident about facing the Mumbai Indians and he has decided to bowl in the match to ensure that his team is not lacking in any aspect. Hardik has been spotted pushing his players before every match, but this time it appears like he does not want to allow MI a single chance to extend their record.

The Mumbai Indians won the toss at 7:45 PM and have decided to bowl and chase Gujarat Titans. Shubham Gill will be looking to set an unbeatable score for MI, while Gujarat will be attempting to defend their IPL title. On Sunday, the winner will face CSK. Mumbai Indians would like to extend their lead of having the most IPL trophies and for that they will have to beat GT and CSK. Wriddhiman Saha and former KKR player Shubham Gill will bat first for MI vs GT in IPL Qualifier 2.

Gujarat Titans are playing cautiously in the first three overs of the encounter due to the damp ground, which could pose a threat to the batsmen. However, if the ball makes a good connection with the bat, the batters have a better chance of scoring because the ball may slide faster and harder after striking the bat.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal