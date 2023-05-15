GT Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Scores Maiden IPL Ton, Netizens Label Him As 'Prince'

Quick links:
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Monday played a spectacular knock in Match 62 of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill smashed his maiden IPL century in the game off just 56 balls. With the hundred, Gill became the first player for Gujarat Titans to register a three-digit score. He also became the first player for the franchise to score more than 1000 runs.
Netizens are lauding the 23-year-old for playing a sublime knock against SRH in the ongoing IPL 2023. Gill was eventually dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 101 off 58 balls. His century was made up of 13 boundaries and one six. Earlier in the match, Gill scored a half-century off just 23 balls without hitting a single six. Here's a compilation of tweets praising Gill for his fantastic knock.
Shubman Gill In 2023 :-— Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) May 15, 2023
~ Double Hundred In ODI .
~ Century In T20I .
~ Century In Test .
~ Century In IPL .#GTvSRHpic.twitter.com/LUZPph6hWG
Prince Shubman Gill 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cpzz42vcyG— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) May 15, 2023
MAIDEN IPL HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL. THE UPCOMING GOAT OF INDIAN CRICKET. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/A4KhlXs6Ud— S. (@Sobuujj) May 15, 2023
Only players to have an ODI 200, T20I 100 and a IPL 100 -— Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ (@OverMidWicket) May 15, 2023
Chris Gayle
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
We joined the elite list💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/E1JBZICRUn
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed.
GT Subs: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.
SRH Subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Philips, Akeal Hosein, Mohit Dagar, Reddy.
