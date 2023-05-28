IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq finally clears the air on 'Sorry Virat Kohli' posts on internet

Whether it is Batting, Bowling, or Fielding the IPL 2023 turned out to be quite entertaining for cricket fans all around. While the emergence of young talents to the fore was celebrated throughout the tournament, for which the league lives up to its motto each time, however, there is another attribute that is not as endearing but time and time again highlights the controversial aspect of the game. The IPL 2023 became a subject of controversy a number of times but the happenings in match 43 might still be fresh in the minds of enthusiasts.

The ugly episode between Naveen ul-Haq and Virat Kohli was one of the biggest talking points from this edition of the Indian Premier League. The bad blood continued even after the match as Naveen ul-Haq kept on seemingly taking jibes at Kohli. Moreover, later in the tournament Naveen also engaged with the crowd who was chanting "Kohli Kohli" to seemingly mock him. However, as the tournament is about to finish and both teams have been eliminated, an fake account by the name of "Naveen ul Haq" made meanderings.

Also Read: CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score

Has Naveen ul-Haq apologized to Virat Kohli?

The handle even posted an apology message to Virat Kohli, leading to fans' speculations regarding whether it is the real account of the Afghan player or it is a fake profile. Naveen ul-Haq took to Instagram to give a firm answer to the query. Via an Instagram story, Ul Haq disseminated a pic of the knock-off and communicated that it is not the real one.

Also Read: Shubman Gill's 2023 In Line With Kohli's 2016 IPL? A Look At The Complete Stats Comparison

While it is not the real account but for his posts the cricketer has been subjected to derision by fans. Other than being involved in an intense moment with Virat Kohli, Naveen ul-Haq has had a fair campaign. He took 11 wickets in 8 matches for Lucknow Super Giants and turned out to be one of the reasons why the team qualified for the playoffs. As per experts, the 23-year-old is expected to only get better from here. Thus, what do you think, what's in store for Naveen ul-haq next season? Will the supposed feud between Kohli and Ul Haq continue?