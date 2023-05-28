Shubman Gill's 2023 In Line With Kohli's 2016 IPL? A Look At The Complete Stats Comparison

Shubman Gill has become one of the biggest talk of the town in the sporting world with his impressive run of form in the Indian Premier League 2023. The Gujarat Titans opener heads into the summit clash against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings as the Orange Cap standings leader. He is just 122 runs shy of matching Virat Kohli’s gigantic record of scoring the most runs in an IPL season.

Virat Kohli’s stats in IPL 2016

Here’s a full comparison between Virat Kohli’s dream run in IPL 2016, where he shattered the scoring records in the marquee T20 league. Leading Royal Challengers Bangalore into the final, Kohli hit 973 runs in 16 games at a stunning average of 81.08 alongside a strike rate of 152.03. However, RCB suffered a heartbreak in the summit clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted the trophy under David Warner.

Despite their loss, the 2016 season witnessed Kohli's exceptional performance, with him scoring four centuries and seven half-centuries. These memorable displays continue to resonate strongly in the minds of fans even today. In IPL 2023, the former RCB captain went on to slam back-to-back centuries in their final two league games and ended his season with 639 runs, including six half-centuries.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2016

Runs Scored - 973

Matches - 16

Average - 81.08

Strike rate - 152.03

100s/50s - 4/7

Shubman Gill’s stats in IPL 2023 so far

Following the footsteps of his senior India teammate, Shubman Gill slammed consecutive centuries of his own and helped the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans finish at the top of the IPL 2023 standings. He followed up the feat with a 40-run knock against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 loss, before hammering 129 off 60 balls against four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

With elegance similar to that of Kohli, Gill certainly looks the closest to ever matching the former India skipper’s IPL scoring record in 2016. Shubman’s run tally sits at 851 runs in 16 games ahead of the final against MS Dhoni's side, which is 12 runs less than Jos Buttler’s 863 runs in the 2022 season.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 so far