'He Has Huge Respect': Naveen-ul-Haq Reveals Lessons He Has Learnt From Gautam Gambhir

Naveen-ul-Haq opened up about on relationship with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir after the team exited from Indian Premier League 2023. An 88-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Wednesday resulted in LSG’s campaign coming to a standstill. While he found himself in headlines for getting trolled by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Virat Kohli fans, the 23-year-old revealed what he has learned from the two-time IPL-winning captain.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Naveen-ul-Haq said, “Everyone should have their own player’s back. If it is a mentor, a coach or anyone. I will stand for my teammate in the ground and that is what I expect from each individual”.

“He has been a legend for India, we all know. He has huge respect in India. He has given so much to Indian cricket. So as a mentor, as a coach, as a legend of cricket, I respect him a lot. I have learnt so many things from him. Inside the field how should I go about my cricket and same thing outside,” added the Afghan cricketer. Naveen and the Indian cricket great were involved in a heated on-field scuffle with Virat Kohli, earlier this season.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir's banter with Virat Kohli

While Naveen and Virat exchanged words on the pitch during the game, he was seen shrugging off the former RCB captain’s hands while the players shook hands after LSG’s loss. This prompted an aggressive response from Kohli, as Gautam Gambhir also got involved in the fight. The Lucknow Super Giants mentor was seen lashing out at his former Indian teammate surrounded by players from both sides as the latter seemingly explained things.

Meanwhile, the Afghan cricketer endured chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from the Chepauk crowd during their do-or-die clash against Mumbai Indians. Reacting to the same, Naveen said he gets a passion for them when crowds are chanting Kohli or any other player’s name. “I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player’s name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” he said.

"I don’t concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside"

“I don’t concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else. I just focus on my own cricket and my own process. Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesn’t affect me. As professional sportsmen you have to take this in your stride. One do when you don’t good for your team, fans are going to give it to you. And when you do good for your team, same people are going to chant your name. Basically, this is part and parcel of the game,” added Naveen.