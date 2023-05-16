'I Have Learnt A Lot From Him': KL Rahul Reveals How MS Dhoni Mentored Him

KL Rahul has often been the centre of criticism as he has failed to live up to the expectations pretty often. The Lucknow Super Giants captain has already been ruled out from the World Test Championship final and is facing a race against time to feature in the ICC 50 over World Cup on home soil. Rahul has been a regular part of India's white-ball setup.

Rahul has scored ample runs in the Indian Premier League but this season he hasn't really hit the ground as his strike rate has been a major issue in IPL 2023. The LSG skipper spoke on a matter of things on the TRS clips show and he opened up on his relationship with MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul heaps praise on MS Dhoni

The Indian batsman made his India debut under the Chennai Super Kings skipper and has pretty high regard for the 41-year-old. He said, I don't impose myself as a captain, I am just their leader on the field. I don't intervene in their personal spaces and that is something I have learnt from someone like MS Dhoni. I have been lucky that he captained me. When I debuted, he was the captain, he was my first captain in the Indian team. I have seen how he has handled the team with such calmness.

READ MORE: Nikhat Zareen Points Out Similarity With Yuvraj Singh

"The things that he does behind the scene, like building a relationship with someone. I have learnt that quality from him. He has taught me that you need to have those relationships with your teammates so that they fight for you and for the team when they are on the field."

Earlier in an elongated post on social media, Rahul confirmed his absence from the WTC final. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery.”