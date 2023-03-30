This upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League could prove to be pivotal for Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman has been one of the leading cricketers and the responsibility will be on him to end RCB's barren run in the Indian Premier League. The Southern giants are yet to lift the coveted trophy at least once since the inception of the cash-rich league.

Kevin Pietersen revealed the actual reason behind Virat Kohli's poor form

The 34-year-old had endured a pretty rough patch in the recent past but has managed to shrug off his difficulties last year with centuries in each format of the game. Kevin Pietersen disclosed the actual reason behind Virat's downturn in form as he revealed the player was affected as he contracted Covid-19.

"Virat, I’ve known for a very long time. The way that he plays the game. So passionate, so abrasive, so emotional. I think Covid hurt him. I said it to him. “Just chill, dude, it’s Covid, you’re an entertainer. You cannot play with three people and their dog watching you play cricket. To see him get that 75th hundred. People were foolish not to back him and not to support him.

Pietersen also opened up regarding a conversation with Virat and Ab de Villiers as he said both the players compared the IPL to the Champions League which is perhaps the biggest tournament in European club football.

"All the best players know, they block out their two months of the year, that’s when they’re going to go and do their service. There’s a lot of pressure. I remember speaking to De Villiers and Kohli about this three or four years ago. They say it’s like the Champions League. These guys are turning up knowing this is not just a free ride to go and earn a quick buck. They really have to perform."

RCB will open their IPL campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

RCB Full squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell