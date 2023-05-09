Rinku Singh once again rescued Kolkata Knight Riders as they registered a last-ball victory over Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Monday. When Rinku took the strike KKR were one hit away as two runs were needed off one ball to claim their second consecutive victory. The youngster from Uttar Pradesh kept his composure brilliantly as he hit Arshdeep Singh for a four to claim a valuable two points.

The Kolkata-based outfit lifted them to the fifth position and will try to push for a playoff spot in the remaining games. Rinku Singh has had a sensational IPL 2023 so far as he has accumulated 337 runs so far in 11 matches bailing his team on numerous occasions. Calls for including him in the Indian team have also been made and former KKR pacer Brett Lee lavished praises on the 25-year-old.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer showered praises on Rinku Singh

Lee believes Rinku could be a household name in the near future.

“He’s given them every reason to fall in love with Rinku Singh. He’s a match-winner, he’s an entertainer, he goes out there and he wins. It’s exciting to see a young player coming through doing that. He’s going to become a household name and is playing some decent cricket."

A 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 at Eden Gardens 🔥



This one's for you, Knight fam! 💜 pic.twitter.com/7gViVjaqQ3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 8, 2023

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also lauded Rinku's efforts. “He has a massive responsibility. Performing under pressure is very important. As a player, it shows the way you think and what your mindset is. We’ve seen the skill Rinku Singh has when he hit those five sixes in an over but today, it was more challenging."

Read More: MI vs RCB IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

KKR will now host Rajasthan Royals in a tricky IPL fixture and a win would further boost their playoff hopes as things stand.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 squad

Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy (replacement).

Ruled out: Shreyas Iyer

Withdrew: Shakib Al Hasan