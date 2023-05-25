IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's First Words After Demoralising Loss To MI Sets Internet On Fire

Lucknow Super Giants mentor stirred a frenzy on social media with his first comments on the demoralising loss to Mumbai Indians in Chepauk, which ended their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The former Indian cricketer took to his official Twitter handle the morning after the loss and said LSG is ‘down but not defeated’. He also thanked the fans for their love and support, while also vouching to be back.

Down but not defeated!



Big thanks to the fans for showing immense love. We’ll be back! ❤️❤️ #LSGBrigade pic.twitter.com/Cwcts8AinL May 25, 2023

Reactions pour in after Gautam Gambhir's tweet on LSG's exit from IPL 2023

On noticing Gautam Gambhir’s tweet, netizens started putting out their reactions with a few fans lauding the team for their efforts in IPL 2023 while others referred to his scuffle with Virat Kohli early in the season. “Gautam bhai you always bring that vibe to the field, trolls apart we all respect you for your contributions. But pls also love Kohli he is great player too. We don’t want to see indian players fight each other. Hope next IPL we are going to witness fun banter between you & Kohli,” one of the replies to the tweet read.

A setback but surely LSG will come back stronger next year 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/wfTD4tyw5E — Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) May 25, 2023

Be humble in victory first and then confident in Defeat — Mukesh Ambani (Parody) (@AmbaniHu) May 25, 2023

We all believe in KARMA pic.twitter.com/pwsM0ES61y — Virat Kohli Worldwide (@ViratianTweets) May 25, 2023

Gautam Gambhir-mentored LSG made it to their second successive IPL playoffs in only their second IPL season. The manner of the defeat to MI is indeed demoralising but the team would take heart in the fact that they manage to reach the last four despite the absence of their captain KL Rahul. LSG would now look to plug the holes in their team before the next season commences.

Mumbai Indian thrash LSG

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 182/8 in 20 overs, with their previous match centurion, Green, contributing the highest score of 41 runs off 23 balls. LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq impressed with figures of 3/28, while Yash Thakur also had a notable performance, taking 3/34. Although the target appeared formidable in Chepauk’s bowling-friendly conditions, no one anticipated the ease with which the MI bowlers would dismantle their opponents.

Lucknow Super Giants faced early setbacks in their chase as they lost Prerak Mankad and Kyle Mayers during the powerplay. Struggling at 69/3 in 8.2 overs with Krunal Pandya’s dismissal, LSG eventually collapsed, getting bowled out for a mere 101 runs. MI pacer Akash Madhwal showcased his remarkable bowling skills, claiming his first-ever IPL five-wicket haul in only his seventh appearance for the five-time champions. In just 3.3 overs, the 29-year-old produced an exceptional performance, taking five wickets and conceding only five runs.