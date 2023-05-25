Can He Be Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement? MI's New Pace Sensation Says 'I'm Just Trying'

Uttarakhand cricketer Akash Madhwal conquered the cricketing world with his stunning fifer to help Mumbai Indians advance into the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2. He returned with figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Chepauk and helped MI to win by mammoth 81 runs. This was only the seventh IPL appearance for the 29-year-old, who made his debut for MI earlier this year.

On being asked about his journey leading up to his heroic performance in the knockout game against Lucknow Super Giants at the post-match presentation, Akash Madhwal shed light on his connection with Engineering. “I was just practising, and waiting for this opportunity. I did my engineering, and played tennis-ball cricket since it was my passion. Engineers have a tendency to learn quickly," he told Harsha Bhogle.

ALSO READ | 'What A Spell': Cricket World Reacts To Akash Madhwal's Match Winning Fifer In Eliminator

MI vs LSG: Akash Madhwal opens up on replacing Jasprit Bumrah

"I just practice, and that is what we execute. I'm proud of myself, but I'll try to be better," added Madhwal. Bhogle then quizzed the 29-year-old on filling the shoes of Jasprit Bumrah at a time when MI is also deprived of the services of Jofra Archer. "Bumrah bhai has his own place, and I'm just trying to play the role assigned to me," replied the 29-year-old Madhwal.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also spoke about Madhwal’s stellar show at the post-match presentation. “He (Akash) was the part of the team last year as a support bowler, and once Jofra was gone and I knew he had skills and the character to do the job for us. Over the years we have seen many guys coming in from Mumbai Indians and playing for India”.

ALSO READ | Naveen-ul-Haq Brings Out Cocky KL Rahul-like Celebrations, Gets Blasted After LSG's Loss

'Whole team needs to come to the party': Rohit Sharma

Rohit further explained he tries to make youngsters feel comfortable in the team both on and off the field. He said the players are clear about their roles and that is what even the team wants from them. Having contributed with two run-outs during MI’s electrifying show at Chepauk, Rohit revealed the importance of teamwork.

“As a team we enjoyed it (fielding). Good to see everyone contributing on the field. Coming to Chennai, we knew whole team needs to come to the party. At Wankhede, you need one or two brilliant performances, but here it is a different ball game,” the MI captain said.