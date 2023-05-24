'After Gautam Gambhir Was Let Go...': Robin Uthappa Narrates How He Was 'alienated' By KKR

Robin Uthappa was among the KKR stalwarts that elevated the franchise into relevancy. Now that he is off the game, Uthappa gets to enjoy it while remaining in the stands as a spectator in the IPL 2023. The latest CSK vs GT game also had him in attendance, where he was rooting for the MS Dhoni-led franchise. However, some Kolkata Knight Riders fans took issue with where the former cricketer's allegiance was. It led to him opening up about his experience with the franchise.

The former Indian batsman was a part of several IPL franchises, including CSK, RCB, RR, MI, and more. Robin Uthappa was once a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders and represented them for most part of his career. However, the franchise released him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction.

Robin Uthappa revealed his KKR experience after Gambhir was let go

After one of his images on Twitter went viral, some KKR fans poured their thoughts on how he changed sides and was supporting CSK instead of KKR in the IPL 2023 season. Robin Uthappa had a firm response to that criticism and also narrated a story on why he felt alienated by the Kolkata-based franchise.

After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir were partners when they were active cricketers in the IPL. KKR won the IPL trophy twice in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gambhir. Uthappa had a key role during the franchise's second title hunt.

Robin Uthappa also shared another tweet, where he clarified that his first four years in KKR under Gautam Gambhir were distinctive of his ultimate two seasons, which affected his performance. However, it had nothing to do with the captaincy.

So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

After his KKR stint, the Smasher eventually joined the Chennai Super Kings. He had a pivotal part in the franchise’s 2021 IPL. Since his retirement from all forms of cricket, Uthappa remains an ardent supporter of the Chennai-based franchise, and it looks like he would continue to do so.

