Last Updated:

'After Gautam Gambhir Was Let Go...': Robin Uthappa Narrates How He Was 'alienated' By KKR

Robin Uthappa shared his experience with how he felt detached when he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders after Gautam Gambhir was released by the franchise.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Pavitra Shome
Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa

Image: BCCI


Robin Uthappa was among the KKR stalwarts that elevated the franchise into relevancy. Now that he is off the game, Uthappa gets to enjoy it while remaining in the stands as a spectator in the IPL 2023. The latest CSK vs GT game also had him in attendance, where he was rooting for the MS Dhoni-led franchise. However, some Kolkata Knight Riders fans took issue with where the former cricketer's allegiance was. It led to him opening up about his experience with the franchise.

The former Indian batsman was a part of several IPL franchises, including CSK, RCB, RR, MI, and more. Robin Uthappa was once a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders and represented them for most part of his career. However, the franchise released him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction.

Robin Uthappa revealed his KKR experience after Gambhir was let go

After one of his images on Twitter went viral, some KKR fans poured their thoughts on how he changed sides and was supporting CSK instead of KKR in the IPL 2023 season. Robin Uthappa had a firm response to that criticism and also narrated a story on why he felt alienated by the Kolkata-based franchise.

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT