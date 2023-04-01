IPL 2023: KKR Fans Tear Their Management Apart After Dismal Performance Against Punjab

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to go past Punjab Kings' target of 192 runs and at last lost the match by seven runs (DLS method). KKR ended up scoring 146/7 in 16 overs before rain interupted the match and covers were called on the field. Kolkata lost wickets at regular intervals and were not able to keep wickets in hand which later became the main reason of their defeat.

Punjab Kings while batting registered a total of 191/5 wherein Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a knock of 50 runs of just 32 balls and captain Shikhar Dhawan as well chipped in with a 40 run innings. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma provided the further acceleration to their innings. KKR in return lost wickets at regular intervals and were never able to get going during the run chase. The Punjab bowlers also bowled the right lengths which was also the main reason behind their success.

While the run chase was going rain interrupted the match and as Punjab Kings were seven runs ahead of the DLS total they ended up winning the match.

KKR fans burst out at their team after defeat vs Punjab Kings

However KKR lost the match but their fans were not happy with their approach and bursted out at the team on social media.

Dre Russ for Knight Rider in 1 Year



29(17) LOST

23(11) LOST

49(28) LOST

45(19) LOST

48(25) LOST

49(25) LOST

25(18) LOST

26(12) LOST

57(29) LOST

33(27) LOST

42(22) LOST

35(19) LOST



His Efforts going in Vain most of the time. — Sohail. (@iamsohail__1) April 1, 2023

KKR Kabhi Nahi Hoga Payer — 24NewsCricket (@24newscricket) April 1, 2023

I don't understand the penchant for depending on Russell and Narine every single match. There's literally not a single other batsman or bowler who we can reliably count on to replicate what Russell and Narine do. — Crazy Mendhak (@crazymendhak) April 1, 2023

Shameless

International player playing under Ranji coach

This KKR CEO just misusing SRK money from CPL to IPL year after year — Allie Haden (@HadenAllie) April 1, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders will now play there next against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6, 2023.