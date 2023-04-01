Last Updated:

IPL 2023: KKR Fans Tear Their Management Apart After Dismal Performance Against Punjab

After KKR suffered a 7 runs loss by DLS method against Punjab Kings fans bursted at social media following their team's approach in 2nd IPL match.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
KKR vs PBKS

Image: iplt20.com


IPL 2023: Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to go past Punjab Kings' target of 192 runs and at last lost the match by seven runs (DLS method). KKR ended up scoring 146/7 in 16 overs before rain interupted the match and covers were called on the field. Kolkata lost wickets at regular intervals and were not able to keep wickets in hand which later became the main reason of their defeat. 

Punjab Kings while batting registered a total of 191/5 wherein Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a knock of 50 runs of just 32 balls and captain Shikhar Dhawan as well chipped in with a 40 run innings. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma provided the further acceleration to their innings. KKR in return lost wickets at regular intervals and were never able to get going during the run chase. The Punjab bowlers also bowled the right lengths which was also the main reason behind their success.

While the run chase was going rain interrupted the match and as Punjab Kings were seven runs ahead of the DLS total they ended up winning the match. 

KKR fans burst out at their team after defeat vs Punjab Kings

However KKR lost the match but their fans were not happy with their approach and bursted out at the team on social media.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now play there next against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6, 2023. 

