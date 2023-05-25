IPL 2023: MI Players Mock Naveen-ul-Haq With Unique 'sweet Mangoes' Celebration

After the Lucknow Super Giants were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator by 81 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, team pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is getting trolled by netizens for his 'sweet mangoes celebration on social media. Adding to the tally, Mumbai Indians players were also seen taking a dig at Naveen after the win in the MI vs LSG Elimator match.

Mumbai Indians pacer Sandeep Warrier and Vishnu Vinod had shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he is seen with fellow MI mates Vishnu Vinod and Kumar Kartikeya. In the post, the fans can see mangoes kept in a plate on the table and the caption of the post was, "Sweet season of mangoes.” However, the post was later removed by the players, but it got quickly viral on social media and now the fans are loving the banter between the players.

Mumbai Indians players mock Naveen-ul-Haq

How did the 'sweet mangoes' rift started?

The whole matter started when, Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli got dismissed during an IPL 2023 match and Naveen-ul-Haq, added to his Instagram story with a photo of Kohli's dismissal and wrote in the caption 'sweet mangoes'. Virat and Naveen also exchanged words during the LSG vs MI match in which he also had a heated argument with Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq didn't stop there and he also added a laughing meme video after Royal Challengers Bangalore's unfortunate exit from the tournament which also caught the attention of the fans. Now after LSG lost the IPL 2023 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians, Naveen has also been under the eye of the trollers.

If we speak about the match, the Mumbai Indians batting first on a spin-friendly Chepauk pitch registered a score of 182/8 in which Cameron Green top scored with 44 runs off 23 balls. His innings included six fours and one six. Apart from Green Suryakumar Yadav also made 33 runs and helped the team register a good first innings score in the IPL 2023 knockout match. Naveen-Ul-Haq picked up four wickets from LSG's side in his spell of four overs.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants didn't have a good start yet again and they lost opener Prerak Mankad to Akash Madhwal who also broke the backbone of the LSG batting and ended the match with a five-wicket haul. Despite the fall of wickets Marcus Stoinis tried to balance the team innings but he also fell for a sore of 40 after suffering a crazy run out. At last, the Super Giants were wrapped for a score of 101 by MI and they were also knocked out of the tournament.