Now Chepauk Crowd Chants 'Kohli Kohli' As Naveen-ul-Haq Fields Near The Boundary - WATCH

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants are currently locking horns against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. The match is being played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Naveen-ul-Haq, who recently made news following a heated exchange with Virat Kohli, put on a brilliant performance for his team as he picked up 4 wickets for 38 runs. However, Naveen-ul-Haq did not receive much appreciation from spectators, who chanted Kohli's name whenever the Afghanistan pacer came near the boundary line for fielding.

In a video doing rounds on various social media platforms, the crowd at the Chepauk Stadium could be seen chanting 'Kohli-Kohli' upon seeing Naveen-ul-Haq near the boundary line. At one point in the video, Naveen-ul-Haq even asks the fans to shout louder. He gestures at the crowd to increase the volume. Naveen-ul-Haq has been at the receiving end of fans in India ever since he picked up a fight with Kohli in the IPL match between LSG and RCB. Naveen was greeted with 'Kohli-Kohli' chants in Hyderabad and Kolkata as well.

Naveen-ul-Haq's celebration after taking wickets against MI

After picking up wickets in the ongoing match against Mumbai Indians, Naveen-ul-Haq was seen putting his fingers in his ears to shut down the external noise, a celebration KL Rahul has done in the past. He took four crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Tilak Varma.

Mumbai Indians' record in IPL Eliminator

2011: MI win eliminator against KKR by 4 wickets, lose Qualifier 2 to RCB by 43 runs

Lucknow Super Giants' record in IPL Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have played just one Eliminator, which they lost against RCB by 14 runs. LSG was one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster last year. They managed to reach the playoffs in their first year in the league.

