IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Retiring Next Year? Chennai Super Kings Skipper Makes Major Revelation

IPL 2023: When Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni was last inquired about potentially retiring from the IPL cricket, he vehemently answered Definitely Not!. However, that was in 2020 and three years later the Chennai Super Kings captain has accepted that he is in the last phase of his career. Following the culmination of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match, MS Dhoni made a revelation that may not go down well with his fans.

On Friday, CSK and SRH played a low-scoring contest that saw SRH succumbing to their batting woes yet again. Chasing a small total of 135, CSK openers kept their composure and successfully chased down almost 70% of the total. In the end, Chennai won by 7 wickets and traveled upwards on the league table to stand at No.3. After the conclusion of the one-sided affair, captain cool MS Dhoni made his way to the presentation dais and expressed his views on the match. From showcasing his fun side by stating that he should have gotten the catch of the match award to going all out serious by hinting that the World of cricket is witnessing the last of him, Dhoni gave the cricket fraternity lots to talk about.

MS Dhoni shares details about playing for Chennai Super Kings next year

Though he wasn't specific about when he intends to call it a day on cricket, but about his future the former India captain disseminated that he is in the last phase of his playing days. Here are the words spoken by Ms Dhoni that have again erupted the subject of his retirement. "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play."

In the same post-match address, Dhoni also thanked the fans and highlighted how the current season is different from the previous two. "After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, it feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," MSD said. While MS Dhoni has been a long servant of the game, the fans certainly will never get enough of him. What do you think? How long will MS Dhoni continue to grace the field of cricket?