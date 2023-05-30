Here's Ambati Rayudu's Heartwarming Message After 'fairytale Finish' To IPL Career

The Chennai Super Kings are on cloud nine after their sweep over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Finals. But for Ambati Rayudu, it is a special moment to cherish. Before the official final game day, Rayudu made a bombshell announcement that left the CSK fanbase shaken. He announced his retirement from the IPL T20 league, marking the game against GT as his last appearance. After his final game, Rayudu was soaking in the moment and also shared his thoughts after the win.

Ambati Rayudu came to the line of play and put up a decent effort to reach CSK to the target. He struck 19 runs off eight balls with one boundary and two sixes. However, one mistimed shot led to him getting caught out by the hand of Mohit Sharma. Rayudu had to depart, and MS Dhoni also went off after a duck. But it was Ravindra Jadeja who took the team towards the win.

Ambati Rayudu reveals delight after IPL 2023 Final win

After the game, Harsha Bhogle went to the field to interact with the veteran cricketer and asked about ending his IPL career on such a high note with the Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu explained his delight and was abundantly emotional while speaking about his last ride in the premier cricket league.

'It's a fairytale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I'm fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible,' Rayudu mentioned.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans hammered a massive 214/4 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan contributed significantly to his team's record-breaking score by scoring 96 runs off just 47 balls. Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half-century. But shortly after the second inning began, rain forced a halt to the game. After that, CSK was assigned a 171-run target to reach in 15 overs, which they successfully accomplished to win their sixth IPL trophy.

Read More: Ravindra Jadeja Enjoys Beautiful Moment With Wife Rivaba After Winning IPL Trophy For CSK