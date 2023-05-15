IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Punish Nehal Wadhera, Leaves Batsman Embarrassed At Airport-WATCH

The Mumbai Indians are currently having a fine campaign in the IPL 2023 and the team is coming off winning its last few matches of the tournament. MI recently defeated Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in their last match and it was Suryakumar Yadav who stood for his team and made a match-winning hundred. Mumbai is scheduled to face Lucknow Super Giants in their next match and ahead of it, they punished its batsman Nehal Wadhera for arriving late at the team's batsmen meeting.

Nehal Wadhera arrived at the airport wearing pads which was a part of his punishment after which Nehal was also left embarrassed. Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle uploaded a video for the same to which they captioned, "Mumbai Indians youngster Nehal Wadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of the traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, Nehal regrets being late for the batters meeting."

Mumbai Indians Punish Nehal Wadhera; Watch

#MumbaiIndians youngster #NehalWadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of the traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, #Nehal regrets being late for the batters meeting. pic.twitter.com/vCzenvIWzC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 13, 2023

Coming back to Mumbai Indians' current scenario in IPL 2023, they will be facing Lucknow Super Giants on May 16, 2023, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow in match 63 of the tournament. The team is coming off a convincing victory against the Gujarat Titans and also will get into the match with high confidence.

READ: GT vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

MI didn't have a good start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in their first two matches and also lost matches in the middle phase of the tournament but the team has gained the winning momentum now and is currently placed at the third place in the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points from 12 matches. The team can go to 18 points and also have a chance to finish in the top 2 spots. If not the team shall at least one of their left two matches to make a comfortable entry in the tournament playoffs.