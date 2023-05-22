Virat Kohli's Reaction After RCB's Heartbreaking Exit From IPL 2023 Sets Internet On Fire

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat in the IPL that broke millions of hearts not just in India, but globally. Gujarat Titans won by six wickets in a do-or-die clash for the Bengaluru-based side on Sunday. Shubman Gill played masterful innings and scored a fine century to end RCB’s hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Gill smashed an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, in order to win the match for his team in a dominating manner.

Virat Kohli, who smashed a century of his own earlier in the game, was seen getting disappointed as RCB was moving toward a loss. Kohli was sitting in the RCB dugout when Shubman Gill was smashing the ball all across the park. After Gill hit the winning runs on the first legal delivery of the final over, Kohli was apparently hiding his face with his cap. Some reports also suggest that Kohli threw his cap in anger but later picked it up.

#ViratKohli𓃵 it's very hard to see this

विराट की आंख सब कुछ बयां कर देती है 😥🥺 pic.twitter.com/NqrC4TQXEi — Himanshu (@Himansh03224271) May 21, 2023

Most painful picture of the IPL.



King Kohli gave his absolute best, scored back to back centuries for RCB, but RCB are knocked out. You gotta feel for Virat! pic.twitter.com/ofzcxPdlHB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

RCB vs GT: Match 70

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 197 for five, it looked like the finest effort of the day. But Gill, who could be the torchbearer of Indian batting for the next ten years, showed that he is better than the best.

What Kohli did well, Gill did better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Gujarat Titans chase down the target with ease. Like former India captain Kohli, this was Gill’s second successive hundred.

Gill slammed eight sixes and five fours.

Titans thus finished the league engagements with 20 points, while CSK ended second with 17 points ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants, owning a better net run rate. Mumbai Indians, after their eight-wicket win against SRH, were back in the last four with 16 points.

With 34 needed off three overs, Gill’s short-arm half-jab, half-pull off Mohammed Siraj was the killer blow. He then hit him for another six to kill the contest as Kohli knocked his head in disbelief into the dugout.

RCB had their fate in their own hands, but poor execution while defending a healthy total became their undoing.

With inputs from PTI