Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen ul Haq has once again become a subject of discussion on social media. The Afghan bowler, as usual was expressive during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 match 68, but following Rinku Singh's brutal assault in the penultimate over of the match, the Afghanistan pacer has become a topic of derision on Twitter. The Lucknow Super Giants bowler gave away 20 runs in that over and cut out a distraught figure.

Like every year this year as well the coveted Indian Premier League witnessed some aggressive episodes on the field. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's faceoff from match 43 still remains the biggest highlight of the ongoing tournament, but this season many instances have occurred where other players have showcased their animated side. One such instance took place yesterday during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants game. Naveen ul Haq, who has earlier snapped in a heated argument with Kohli, engaged with the Kolkata crowd on Saturday during the LSG vs KKR clash

Naveen ul Haq brutally trolled after Rinku Singh's assault

Fans began to chant "Kohli, Kohli" after the LSG bowler was dispatched by Jason Roy for 2 fours and a 6, and seemingly miffed by the spectators Naveen ul Haq reacted by "Shushing" the crowd. The act by Ul Haq did not land well among the social media users, who began to brutally troll the 23-year-old. The voices on the micro-blogging website became more vocal after Naveen was blasted for 20 runs in the 19th over of the KKR innings.

Naveen ul Haq though ended up being quite expensive on the day, but his side qualified for the playoffs. LSG will finish 3rd on the IPL Points Table 2023 and will take on the the filler of the 4th playoffs spot in the eliminator. The playoffs will begin from May 23.