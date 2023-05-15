IPL 2023 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings: Rashid Khan, Faf Du Plessis Hold Top Spot

The fans of the IPL 2023 witnessed a blockbuster Sunday as they saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore crush Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in match 1 of the day whereas in the second fixture, CSK lost to KKR by six wickets at the M. A, Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, the orange and purple cap standings didn't witness much change after the end of day 45 of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap Standings after the double clash on Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has continued his reign in the orange cap standings and came up with another half-century against Rajasthan Royals. Faf played an inning of 55 runs off 44 balls vs RR, has raced up to 631 runs from 12 matches, and has finished on top. Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was not able to repeat his heroics vs RCB and was dismissed for a duck, but his position in the standings didn't change and he has maintained his second place. CSK batsman Devon Conway was also in action match two of the day and he has also raced up to the third spot with a 30-run knock against Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav and Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill are in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap Standings after the double clash on Sunday

The purple cap standings also were not able to see much change as Gujarat Titans leg spinner Rashid Khan has yet again topped the list with 23 wickets from 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless against Royal Challengers Bangalore but was yet again able to maintain his second place and has 21 scalps from 12 games. Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla and Titans pacer Mohammed Shami are in third and fifth place and have 19 wickets from 12 matches respectively. KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy also stands on the same mark and has 19 wickets from 13 matches.

Titans and Sunrisers clash in match 62

The Indian Premier League fans will also witness yet another exciting of Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of the tournament in Ahmedabad. The Titans will look to confirm their seat in the top two of the tournament whereas, on the other hand, SRH will hope to give themselves yet another chance to qualify for the playoffs stage of the tournament.