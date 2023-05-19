IPL 2023 Points Table: After 13 games, 7 teams still in hunt for 3 spots of playoffs

The IPL Points table witnessed a huge change after RCB vs SRH IPL match 65. Courtesy of Virat Kohli's spectacular century Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a thumping win of 8 wickets. With the win, RCB has entered the top 4.

On Thursday, in a must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore produced their A game. And to the pleasure of the fans, it is King Kohli who led the team and registered yet another IPL ton. Chasing 187, Kohli made 100 off 63 balls. However, Virat Kohli was not the only centurion from the match, as earlier Heinrich Klaasen also scored a blistering 104 off 51 balls for SRH. Aside from the century makers, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was the third standout performer with 71 off 47 balls.

IPL 2023 Points Table: RCB displaces MI

With the win, RCB has displaced Mumbai Indians from the fourth spot and is just one win away from almost cementing their place in the playoffs. SRH, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the table and set to finish at the 10th spot. Here are the updated IPL standings.

RCB Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

The 8-wicket victory over SRH in their last game came as a major boost for the Faf du Plessis-led side as they have a chance to finish the league stage on 16 points. With a NRR of +0.180, a victory in the remaining game would assure RCB’s place in the Playoff. If both RCB & MI lose their last match, then it will all boil down to NRR.

MI Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Although Punjab Kings’ loss helped MI to a great extent, they can still get eliminated from the Playoffs race even if they win their remaining match. If CSK and LSG win their last games and RCB wins its last game, MI is much more likely to finish behind RCB due to NRR, despite defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. In order to leave RCB by NRR, they would need to beat SRH by over 80 runs. For advancing into the playoffs, MI would need one of Chennai Super Kings, LSG, or RCB to lose their remaining game.

RR Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Having lost momentum towards the latter half of the season, RR now has 12 points to their credit and gets to a maximum of 14 points. For qualifying, RR needs to beat PBKS and hope RCB and MI to return with a loss in at least one of their games and finish on 14 points. They will face PBKS in their last game, who are two places below RR in the IPL 2023 points table with equal points.

KKR Qualification Scenario for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Eyeing their first IPL trophy in 11 years, KKR can reach the IPL 2023 Playoffs as the fourth-placed team, with a maximum of 14 points. They need to beat LSG in their next game, while also requiring RCB to lose at least one game, while also hoping SRH beat MI. This will bring NRR into the picture, however, a loss to Lucknow Super Giants will result in their exit.