IPL 2023: Ponting Hints Towards Major Changes In Delhi Capitals; 'Will Talk To Warner'

DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals faced their third consecutive defeat by 57 runs in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. While chasing a target of 200 Capitals was restricted to 142/9 and fell short of the target. No batsman except the captain David Warner was able to stay at the crease and got out for low scores.

Now after the loss Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has hinted at doing some major changes in the team and has said he will talk to captain David Warner about the same. “We are a long way off right now and I can’t put my finger on why. If I watch these boys train and prepare, their work has been really good but it hasn’t just come across as any results yet on the field. So if I could put my finger on it, I would change it", Ricky Ponting said during the post-match press conference.

READ: SRH vs PBKS Live Score - Check SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Toss to take place at 7 PM

'We will talk with our captain and take a call': Ricky Ponting

“We have to think about players we are putting on the ground as what we have put in hasn’t worked, as a coaching group we will talk with our captain and take a call", Ricky Ponting said.

Coming to the match after being put in to bat first by Delhi Capitals captain David Warner, Rajasthan Royals posted a gigantic first innings total of 199/4 in which Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with knocks of 79 and 60. Jaiswal and Buttler gave the Royals a fantastic opening start and laid the foundation for a big score.

READ: KKR vs GT Live Score - Check KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023 - Toss at 3 PM

Delhi Capitals bowlers looked absolutely clueless and went for a lot of runs. At least every bowler from the Capitals gave runs over 10 runs per over. Though tried to come back with some quick wickets in the middle overs but finishing touch from Shimron Hetmyer didn't allow them to come back.

Coming into chase the target Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on consecutive balls from Trent Boult and from here they were never able to come back in the chase. Warner tried to anchor the innings but at last, the target proved to be too much for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.