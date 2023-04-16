IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Call Riyan Parag Into Starting XI, Leave Twitterati Miffed

RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals are taking on Gujarat Titans in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams are coming off wins in their last match against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings respectively and would like to continue their winning momentum.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in Ahmedabad and have elected to bowl first against the hosts. The Royals' playing XI has yet again included out-of-form Riyan Parag in the team who has got out cheaply on all the given chances.

In the three matches Riyan Parag has played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 he has got out of seven twice and once on 20. Parag till now has scored 34 runs in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League at a dismal average of 11.33.

Riyan Parag was also not able to perform for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and was just able to make 183 runs in 17 matches at an average strike rate of 16.64 and 138.64 respectively. Parag has been one of those players who has been backed by the Royals team management and he might lose his place in the team if he doesn’t perform now.

Netizens react on Riyan Parag's inclusion in RR's playing XI vs GT

Netizens have started to react to Riyan Parag's inclusion in RR's playing XI vs GT on Twitter.

Bc paddikal to ahca khela th

Usko hta kr pan parag ko le lia 😭😭#GTVSRR#riyanparag — Nisha Naik ( निशा नायक)🇮🇳🕉️ (@nishnaik789) April 16, 2023

Riyan Parag Scoring 25(16) Today 👌#RRvsGT — Sharjeel (@Sharjeel0208) April 16, 2023

GT vs RR IPL 2023 match: Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Sanju Samson, S Hetmyer, Y Jaiswal, D Jurel, R Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Y Chahal, T Boult, A Zampa

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, S Sudharsan, R Tewatia, A Manohar, H Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, A Joseph, Mohit Sharma