While MS Dhoni is responsible for the outright dominance of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, the consistency showcased by the franchise stalwarts over the years is also another major reason. And when it comes to consistency, then only a few could compete with the utility and balance that Ravindra Jadeja has rendered to the team over the years. Jadeja is a prominent member of the CSK squad, however, off late Jaddu has been posting some cryptic messages on social media making fans speculate whether there is a tiff brewed between CSK and Jadeja.

Following last week's "Karma will get back at you.." Ravindra Jadeja has posted another cryptic message on social media, leaving the fans quizzed regarding who is these posts directed at. Jadeja, who took away the Most Valuable Asset award from the CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 used the award to transmit a statement that he believes some fans are sleeping on. Jadeja won the award after playing vital cameo innings of 22 runs, with the help of which CSK posted 172 on the board. CSK emerged victorious by 15 runs and via the victory reached the final of the IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings will await the winner of Qualifier 2, where Gujarat Titans will play the winner of the MI vs GT eliminator.

Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic message on social media yet again

Some fans think Ravindra Jedaja is not happy in the Chennai Super Kings camp, whereas some think there is a tiff with MS Dhoni, however, nothing concrete can be stated as the player has been posting cryptic tweets off late. Jadeja wrote, "Upstox knows but....some fans don't". Here's the latest post by the CSK all-rounder.

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

Earlier, Jadeja Tweeted the following. The post also garnered attention on social media. and now another addition has caused further worry. Here's the post.

“When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chant for Mahi bhai. Imagine if I bat higher; they will just wait for me to get out,” Jadeja was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony after the match against Delhi Capitals. So, while Ravindra Jadeja seems irked with something/someone, what could it be is anybody's guess. And these posts only make the mystery deepen. What do you think is the case, is something serious brewing in the CSK camp?