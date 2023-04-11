IPL 2023: RCB Superstar Virat Kohli Leaves Behind Aaron Finch In Unique Book Of Records

LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore at their den on Monday to earn their second win in the Indian Premier League 2023. The match turned out to be a memorable affair for the Bengaluru fans as several batsmen from both sides displayed a striking masterclass at the iconic venue. The list of half-centurions in match no. 15 of IPL 2023 included big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and the Player of the Match Nicholas Pooran.

While Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran’s knocks helped LSG beat RCB by one wicket, Kohli’s 61-run knock in 44 balls, helped RCB get off to an electrifying start. The former RCB skipper hit four sixes and four boundaries during his knock, striking at 138.64. At the same time, he also stormed his way to the top of a unique book of records in T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli climbs up the record books with his second half-century of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli is now the 4th leading run-scorer in the T20 format. The former India and RCB skipper surpassed Australia's former white-ball captain Aaron Finch. The 34-year-old had 11368 runs to his name before this match. After this quickfire knock, Kohli jumped past Aaron Finch's T20-run tally of 11392 runs. Kohli now has 11429 runs in 362 T20 matches at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 133.17.

What else happened during the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 match no. 15?

Virat Kohli scored 61 runs in the first innings, while Du Plessis scored an unbeaten 79 runs off 46 balls, supported by Maxwell's quick 59 runs in 29 balls. With the top three RCB batters achieving individual fifties, the team reached a formidable total of 212 runs with only two wickets lost. RCB had a great start to the second innings, taking the wicket of Kyle Mayers on a duck in just three balls.

Their chances of winning at home were further strengthened with the early dismissals of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya within four overs. However, star Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis wrecked the RCB bowling lineup with a knock of 65 runs in 30 balls. The visiting team moved closer to the target with Pooran's electric 62 off 19 balls and Ayush Badoni's 30 off 24 balls. RCB missed out on a runout due to Dinesh Karthik's fumble behind the stumps in the final ball of the match, as LSG emerged victorious.