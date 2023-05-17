The Mumbai Indians were not able to go over the line against Lucknow Super Giants in the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 as they lost the match by five runs. It was young Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan who was the hero of the victory as he defended 11 runs off the last over in front of top power hitters like Tim David and Cameron Green.

Tim David and Cameron Green are known for hitting power hitters and are known to hit big shots and have also won their team matches in the past on the basis of their ability. Mumbai Indians were in the complete driver's seat to win the match against Lucknow Super Giants as David had hit LSG pacer Naveen Ul Haq for two sixes in the 19th over and was carrying the momentum for the same in the last over leaving 11 runs for himself to hit.

Mohsin Khan bowls a tremendous last over against Tim David; Watch

Mohsin Khan's Masterclass in last over 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CU6XolZyCK — Mohammed (@Klassy_KLR) May 17, 2023

With 11 runs needed off the last over all the pressure was on the young Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan as he was going to bowl to one of the best power-hitting batsmen in the world. Mohsin had clear plans from ball one and he didn't bowl any ball close to the batsmen's hitting range and kept the line of the ball outside the off stump.

Mohsin Khan bowled brilliant yorkers from ball one of the overs and also mixed it up by bowling some length and slower balls so that the batsman doesn't get predictable. At last, Tim David and Cameron Green were not able to take Mumbai Indians over the line and they suffered their sixth loss of the tournament.

However, the LSG batsmen also had an equal role in the team's win as batting first on a difficult Ekana Stadium pitch they registered a good first innings total of 177/3 in which Marcus Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 47 balls and his innings consisted of four fours and eight sixes. Skipper Krunal Pandya also contributed with an innings of 49 runs off 42 balls with one six and one four. The MI bowlers were hit to all the parts of the ground and Chrish Jordan who replaced Jofra Archer bowled a spell of 0/50 in four overs.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians started off well as captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 90 runs for the first wicket. Ishan completed his half-century and made 59 runs off 39 balls. However, after the openers got dismissed LSG got back into the match and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two crucial wickets. In the end, Lucknow Super Giants ended on the winning side and are placed in the third spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table.