IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer massive setback as India international ruled out of Indian Premier League

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the whole season of the Indian Premier League 2023 due to his hamstring injury and we will not see him in the orange jersey in the remainder of the tournament. SRH on their official Twitter handle shared the injury update and also wished him a speedy recovery. Sundar almost took SRH over the line against Delhi Capitals in their last IPL match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote in a tweet, "Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi." Washington played his last match of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Delhi Capitals wherein he ended the match with figures of 3/28.

Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



The injury of Washington Sundar is a big setback for the men in orange as they sit on number nine in the IPL Points table with just two wins out of seven matches. Washington Sundar though has only managed to pick up three wickets in the current edition of the Indian Premier League but he has also been economical and has just given runs at an economy rate of 8.26 in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a dismal run in the Indian Premier League 2023 and is in the ninth spot in the points table. None of the team's players have been able to have any impact till now in the tournament. Harry Brook scored a century against Kolkata Knight Riders but he as well has been off-color since then. The bowlers as well now have not been up to the mark and have constantly leaked runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Delhi Capitals in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.