'He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. If I was Indian selector, I would have signed him for World Cup today': Suresh Raina

Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the biggest finds in the IPL 2023 as the young batsman till now has scored 575 runs so far in the tournament and also stands second in the list of leading run scorers. Jaiswal also broke KL Rahul's record for the fastest IPL fifty in the KKR vs RR match and scored a half-century in just 13 balls. Now, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina feels that Yashasvi is the next Virender Sehwag and also praised him for his fiery innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Suresh Raina praises Yashasvi Jaiswal

“If I was the Indian selector, I would have signed him for the World Cup today as he is very fresh in his mind. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. I am sure Rohit Sharma must be watching this as he must be looking for batsmen like himself for the World Cup", Suresh Raina said while talking on Jio Cinema.

READ: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in match 56

Coming back to the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a first-innings total of 149/8 in which, Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer top scored with 57 runs off 42 balls, and his innings included two fours and fours sixes. The openers also were not able to do much and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy got dismissed for a score of 10 and 18 respectively. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Nitish Rana were also not able to contribute much with the bat and the team was only able to reach a score close to 150. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the Royals bowling line and he ended the innings with figures of 4/25.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal started to get going from the first over and hit 26 runs off Nitish Rana. From here, Jaiswal never stopped and hit the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. Yashasvi didn't stop here and remained unbeaten on 98 runs off just 47 balls. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson was also unbeaten on 48. At last, the visitors were able to win the match by nine wickets and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table.