'What’s In His Mind? Seriously. Most Hideous Innings In History Of IPL': KL Rahul Slammed

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh took to his official Twitter account on Monday to vent out his anger at KL Rahul for his disappointing show at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants’ thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore became the biggest talk of the town for the cricketing world, as the KL Rahul-led side won by one wicket in the final delivery of the match. The ecstatic win wasn’t all smooth sailing for the franchise as they lost three quick wickets, early into the chase.

However, Marcus Stonis then played a rescue act by scoring 65 runs in 30 balls during a 76-run stand fourth-wicket stand with KL Rahul. While KL initially played a supporting role, fans and experts expected him to start jumping into the run-fest. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 12th over after scoring only 18 runs in 20 balls.

LSG vs RCB: "You simply can’t bat like this" - Dodda Ganesh

Meanwhile, Dodda Ganesh put out a couple of tweets lashing out at KL and calling his knock the 'most hideous innings'. “Not one shot with intent from KL Rahul in the PP while chasing 213. Don’t know what’s in his mind. You simply can’t bat like this,” wrote the former cricketer on Twitter.

“This innings from KL has to be the most hideous innings played in the history of IPL ever considering the context of the game. Man. What’s in his mind? Seriously. This can’t happen for so long at this level. It’s not school cricket,” he added. Interestingly, KL Rahul’s dismissal didn’t pose a significant threat to LSG, as Nicholas Pooran completed his half-century in just 15 balls. At the same time, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell also notched up half-centuries in the match.