'No One Will Talk About His No-ball': Savage MS Dhoni Continues To Tease CSK's Hangargekar

Chennai Super Kings shared a video from a recent meet and greet event, where MS Dhoni pulled an epic jibe on youngster Rajvardhan Hangargekar. The legendary Indian skipper can be heard teasing the 20-year-old for bowling no-balls during games. After CSK earned their first victory in IPL 2023 after beating LSG by 12 runs on April 3, MS Dhoni lashed out at his bowling unit for delivering way too many no-balls.

The 41-year-old also claimed that the team would have to play under a new skipper in IPL 2023 if the bowlers don’t stop bowling the no-balls. Meanwhile, during his appearance at the meet and greet event with Hangargekar and Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni poked fun at the youngster by saying he took the most time to get easy. While Hangargekar said he is very happy to be present at his first meet and greet event, he also said they will try to have as much fun as possible, just like Dhoni.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: LSG Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

"He is saying no one will talk about..."

As Hangargekar concluded his small speech, Dhoni quickly jumped in and said, “Basically he is saying no one will talk about his no-ball”. Facing KL Rahul’s LSG at Chepauk last week, CSK gave away a total of 18 runs in extras. While CSK ended up winning the match by 12 runs, the no-balls during the game miffed the skipper.

“It's the fast bowling that will need to slightly improve and bowl according to the conditions. Even if it's on the flatter side, force batters to hit over the fielders. They'll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain,” said Dhoni during the post-match presentation show.

The 20-year-old became a known name in youth cricket with his performance in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, which India finished as champions. He was picked by the four-time IPL-winning franchise CSK at the IPL 2022 Auction for a whopping INR 1.5 crore. After getting retained by the team for IPL 2023, he made his debut against Gujarat Titans, registering figures of 3/36.