LSG Star Kyle Mayers Becomes First-ever Player In IPL To Achieve Rarest Of Rare Feat

IPL 2023: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants have found a new superstar. LSG's Kyle Mayers made history during the second match of the Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The West Indies all-rounder put in a memorable performance, registering a special record in the 16th edition of the tournament.

In the match held on Monday, Mayers hit 53 runs off just 22 deliveries, smashing 8 fours and 2 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 240.91. However, he was dismissed on Moeen Ali's ball, caught easily by Devon Conway. Mayers was bought by LSG for Rs 50 Lakh, and in his two IPL matches so far, he has scored 126 runs at an impressive average of 63.00 and a strike rate of 210.00. In the first match against Delhi Capitals, he scored 73 runs off 38 balls.

Mayers achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first player to hit back-to-back half-centuries on their IPL debut. Furthermore, he also became the joint holder for the fastest half-century at the Chidambaram Stadium by scoring 50 off just 21 balls.

Overall, Mayers' outstanding performance was crucial in securing a crucial victory for the Lucknow Super Giants against a formidable opponent like Chennai Super Kings. His impressive form will be vital for his team's chances in the rest of the tournament.

CSK vs LSG: Match Summary

In the 6th match of the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field first. Chennai Super Kings opened the floodgates with a 100-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. While Gaikwad scored a half-century, Conway was dismissed for 47 off 29 balls. MS Dhoni came toward the end of the innings and smashed back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood's bowling. CSK eventually posted a mammoth total of 217 runs in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Lucknow Super Giants could score just 205/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni also contributed to the total but in vain. Moeen Ali bowled superbly as he picked up four wickets for just 26 runs. He was named the player of the match for helping CSK win by 12 runs.

