IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: SRH At 9th Spot After Win Against RR

The Rajasthan Royals suffered their third consecutive loss in the IPL 2023 as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the RR vs SRH match by four wickets. However, the loss didn't affect their position in the IPL points table and they remain where they were before the match. Sunrisers though made gains after the match and are placed in the ninth position after the match.

Batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals registered a mammoth score of 214/2 wherein opener Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson ended up scoring half-centuries. Buttler on one hand played a knock of 95 runs off 59 balls whereas Samson hit an unbeaten 38 ball 66 which comprised of four fours and five sixes.

Chasing the target, Sunsirers Hyderabad started off really well, and batsmen like Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Anmolpreet Singh contributed useful runs. In the end, when 17 runs were needed off the last over, it was Abdul Samad who held his nerves and took his team home in the final over. However, when four was required off the sixth ball, Samad was not able to hit Sandeep's yorker but the bowler overstepped and the ball turned into a free hit. The right-handed young batsman hit a six and won his team an almost-lost match.

IPL Points Table 2023: SRH moves to the ninth spot

The IPL 2023 point table didn't see much changes after Rajasthan Royals' loss over Sunrisers Hyderabad and they remain in fourth place with ten points from eleven matches. SRH on the other hand swapped places from Delhi Capitals and is now placed at number nine with four wins from eleven games and also having a better net run rate. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants are placed in the number one, two, and three positions with 16, 13, and 11 points respectively from eleven matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap Standings after RR and SRH match

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis' lead in the orange cap standings continues and he currently stands at the number spot with 511 runs from ten matches. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is placed in second place and has 477 runs from 11 matches, followed by Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill, CSK opening batsman Devon Conway and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli. They have scored 469, 458, and 419 runs from 11 and ten matches respectively.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings after RR and SRH match

Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan share the top two spots and have 19 wickets from eleven matches. CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande is in third place and also has 19 wickets from 11 matches. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal are in fourth and fifth place with 17 wickets from ten and 11 matches respectively.