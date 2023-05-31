Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma had a memorable Indian Premier League with the ball and made a brilliant comeback by picking up 27 wickets from 14 games. However, he didn't have a good last over against Chennai Super Kings in the final as he was smacked for one-six and a four on the last two deliveries by Ravindra Jadeja, which cost his team the IPL 2023 final. While Mohit was bowling the last over in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match and ten runs were needed for the final two balls, Titans captain Hardik Pandya took a small drinks break.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has now slammed Hardik Pandya for taking the drinks break at the wrong time and feels that it was unnecessary and also broke the momentum of Mohit Sharma in the last over. "Mohit Sharma is not somebody that we know is a yorker-bowler. His main strength is taking the pace off, and here, he was nailing the perfect yorkers. He was in a zone, three brilliant yorkers to dangerous batters. He has a drink", Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

Why would you spoil that rhythm?: Sanjay Manjrekar

"There are a couple of people who come around," the former Indian batter continued. "When he was walking back to his bowling mark, he was looking calm and confident. Why would you spoil that rhythm?", Manjrekar continued.

After the drinks break was over, Mohit Sharma missed the fifth ball by inches and got smashed for a six down the ground by Ravindra Jadeja. Mohit had bowled accurate yorkers till now in the over but the short break between the fourth and the fifth ball might have broken his momentum. The six on the fifth ball put more pressure on the GT pacer and he missed his length yet again on the last ball and bowled it on Jadeja's pads. The CSK left-hander just guided the ball towards the fine leg region and finished the match in the one of most memorable fashions.

Before this batting first Gujarat Titans registered a total of 214/4 which was also the highest in an IPL final. Sai Sudharsan was the star of the GT batting and made 96 runs in just 47 balls and his innings consisted of eight fours and six sixes. Other than him Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha also contributed to the team's score and skipper Hardik Pandya gave an explosive finish to their innings.