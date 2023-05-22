After RCB's Exit From IPL 2023, Kevin Pietersen Names IPL Team Virat Kohli Should Join

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and aimed a cryptic remark towards Virat Kohli. Earlier on Sunday, Kohli struck a second consecutive century in the Indian Premier League 2023, scoring an unbeaten 101 runs off 61 balls. However, the 34-year-old’s efforts went into vain as Shubman Gill ruined RCB’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs by smashing a century of his own.

As Royal Challengers Bangalore got eliminated from the tournament, Pietersen seemingly suggested it is time, Virat Kohli should move to the capital city. Although the former English cricketer didn’t specifically say Kohli should leave RCB and join Delhi Capitals, on noticing his tweet, fans pointed out the angle. “Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city,” read Pietersen’s tweet.

Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 22, 2023

'Kohli can never be the one who would leave RCB': Fans rue over Pietersen's remark

“Ain't happening ever. Kohli can never be the one who would leave RCB just for trophy,” reacted a RCB fan. On the other hand, another cricket fan suggested the former RCB skipper should move to Chennai Super Kings and serve as the franchise captain after the legendary MS Dhoni’s retirement. Here’s a look at how netizens reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet about Virat Kohli.

There is no Loyalty when not winning becomes habit — Mr.Yadav (@MigTrader) May 22, 2023

Ain't happening ever. Kohli can never be the one who would leave RCB just for trophy. — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 22, 2023

ik if kohli leaves no one will care abt rcb that's why you want him to stay — Tanish Singh (@TanishSingh0508) May 22, 2023

Why not in CSK, he can replace dhoni as a captain after dhoni retirement 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ganesh Gurjar (@IamGaneshGurjar) May 22, 2023

Don’t think he will move out of RCB but if that happens, then Virat might want to be in CSK to continue his IPL journey under his forever Captain Dhoni. — Trilok Reddy (@3lok_cricketfan) May 22, 2023

Yes Gambhir and Virat in DC 🤣 — Mr.Yadav (@MigTrader) May 22, 2023

Virat Kohli's stats in IPL 2023

Despite RCB’s early exit, Kohli had an eventful IPL 2023 season, as he found himself third in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings on Sunday. He scored 639 runs for RCB in 14 games, at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. In the process, he hammered two sensational centuries and six half-centuries in total.

He is also the all-time highest run-scorer in the history of IPL with 7263 runs in 237 matches. Kohli has a career average of 35.39 and a strike rate of 127.18. In his trophy-less IPL career, the former India captain has hammered seven centuries and 50 half-centuries.