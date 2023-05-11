KKR Vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History As He Guides Rajasthan Royals To Victory

KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to dominate the IPL charts as he has now registered the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. He decorated his innings superbly with three sixes and six fours as he has now broken the records previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. He has also recorded the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 cricket.

Batting First KKR posted a modest 149 runs on the board as some brilliant bowling from the Rajasthan bowlers saw the home side struggle to get it on a roll. Apart from Venkatesh Iyer no other batsmen managed to impress with the bat.

Nitish Rana had expected to put a break to Rajasthan's juggernaut this IPL but Yashasvi had some other plans. He took 26 runs in the KKR skipper's first over and it set the tone beautifully for him.

Fastest FIFTY in the IPL



Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries 👏👏#TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KXGhtAP2iy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

Fastest fifties in the Indian Premier League

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

The social media has exploded as netizens shower praises on the youngster

Fastest 50 in all T20s - (in terms of balls)



12 - Yuvraj Singh, 2007

12 - Chris Gayle, 2016

12 - Hazratullah Zazai, 2018

13 - Sunil Narine, 2022

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2023* pic.twitter.com/8Jg1HkVLx2 — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  (@OverMidWicket) May 11, 2023

Double hundred in First Class.

Double hundred in list A.

Hundred in U-19 WC.

Hundred in Ranji Trophy.

Hundred in Irani Cup.

Hundred in Duleep Trophy.

Hundred in Vijay Hazare.

Hundred in India A.

Hundred in IPL.

Fastest fifty in IPL.



Now Fastest 50 by Yashasvi Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/q4uFs7PASA — MR JAY (@king_jay_tweets) May 11, 2023

Players to hit six on 1st two balls in T20s.



Virat Kohli (2019)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)



End of List pic.twitter.com/N26SvFPJKi — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 11, 2023

There were talks like Hooda, tripathi, samson should replace Virat kohli last year coz he had bad IPL



Will there be same talks of Yashasvi jaiswal replacing Rohit in WC team?

I doubt pic.twitter.com/UsYbCq5MQs — M. (@IconicKohIi) May 11, 2023