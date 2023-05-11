Last Updated:

KKR Vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History As He Guides Rajasthan Royals To Victory

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal registered the fastest IPL fifty against KKR at Eden Gardens breaking the records of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins

IPL 2023
 
Anirban Sarkar
Yashasvi Jaiswal

KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to dominate the IPL charts as he has now registered the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. He decorated his innings superbly with three sixes and six fours as he has now broken the records previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. He has also recorded the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 cricket.

Batting First KKR posted a modest 149 runs on the board as some brilliant bowling from the Rajasthan bowlers saw the home side struggle to get it on a roll. Apart from Venkatesh Iyer no other batsmen managed to impress with the bat.
Nitish Rana had expected to put a break to Rajasthan's juggernaut this IPL but Yashasvi had some other plans. He took 26 runs in the KKR skipper's first over and it set the tone beautifully for him.

Fastest fifties in the Indian Premier League

  • 13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata
  • 14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018
  • 14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

The social media has exploded as netizens shower praises on the youngster 

