KKR Vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History As He Guides Rajasthan Royals To Victory

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to dominate the IPL charts as he has now registered the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. He decorated his innings superbly with three sixes and six fours as he has now broken the records previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. He has also recorded the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 cricket.
Batting First KKR posted a modest 149 runs on the board as some brilliant bowling from the Rajasthan bowlers saw the home side struggle to get it on a roll. Apart from Venkatesh Iyer no other batsmen managed to impress with the bat.
Nitish Rana had expected to put a break to Rajasthan's juggernaut this IPL but Yashasvi had some other plans. He took 26 runs in the KKR skipper's first over and it set the tone beautifully for him.
READ MORE: They Have Found That Person. He Can Be A Proper Replacement For Dwayne Bravo' says Sreesanth
Fastest FIFTY in the IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries 👏👏#TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KXGhtAP2iy
Fastest 50 in all T20s - (in terms of balls)— Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ (@OverMidWicket) May 11, 2023
12 - Yuvraj Singh, 2007
12 - Chris Gayle, 2016
12 - Hazratullah Zazai, 2018
13 - Sunil Narine, 2022
13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2023* pic.twitter.com/8Jg1HkVLx2
Double hundred in First Class.— MR JAY (@king_jay_tweets) May 11, 2023
Double hundred in list A.
Hundred in U-19 WC.
Hundred in Ranji Trophy.
Hundred in Irani Cup.
Hundred in Duleep Trophy.
Hundred in Vijay Hazare.
Hundred in India A.
Hundred in IPL.
Fastest fifty in IPL.
Now Fastest 50 by Yashasvi Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/q4uFs7PASA
Players to hit six on 1st two balls in T20s.— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 11, 2023
Virat Kohli (2019)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)
End of List pic.twitter.com/N26SvFPJKi
There were talks like Hooda, tripathi, samson should replace Virat kohli last year coz he had bad IPL— M. (@IconicKohIi) May 11, 2023
Will there be same talks of Yashasvi jaiswal replacing Rohit in WC team?
I doubt pic.twitter.com/UsYbCq5MQs
The Next BIG THING in WORLD Cricket!— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 11, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal!🔥 pic.twitter.com/0tSQ7elYh7
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.