KKR's Rinku Singh Hits 5 Consecutive Sixes In Final Over To Secure Sensational Win - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh on Sunday played a sensational knock to help his side snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. When his team needed 28 runs to win off the final over, Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes to secure a victory. Rinku took Yash Dayal to the cleaners as he scored a whopping 30 runs off just five balls in his over. In total, the 25-year-old hit six sixes and one boundary to finish with an unbeaten score of 48 off 21 balls at a strike rate of 228.57.

Click here to watch Rinku Singh's batting in the final over

After Rinku smashed the final ball for a six when KKR required 4 to win off just 1 ball, his teammates including head coach Chandrakant Pandit stormed the field to celebrate the victory. A video of their celebration is doing rounds on social media.

Also Read: 'Absolute Freak': Rinku Singh Conquers Internet With 5 Sixes In Last Over Of GT Vs KKR

𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛! 🔥 🔥



𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸! ⚡️ ⚡️



Take A Bow! 🙌 🙌



28 needed off 5 balls & he has taken @KKRiders home & how! 💪 💪



Those reactions say it ALL! ☺️ 🤗



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh #TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/Kdq660FdER — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023

"I had the belief that I can do this. Rana bhai said to keep the belief and to bat till the end, then we will see what happens. I was just trying to hit sixes. (Umesh) Bhaiya was asking me not to think much and just play the ball. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball. It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end," Rinku said after he was awarded the player of the match for his impactful knock.

Also Read: Rinku Singh's Epic 'superhero' Image After 15-ball 40 Vs LSG Sends Internet Into Meltdown

GT vs KKR

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans' stand-in captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. The home side posted 204/4 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant batting from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. KKR then started the chase and lost two early wickets before Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship. After the duo was dismissed, Rashid Khan was able to take three more wickets and register the first hat-trick of the season.

Rinku, however, had other plans as he turned the game in KKR's favour with some power-hitting in the end. KKR eventually won the match by 3 wickets with 0 balls remaining. Rinku was named the player of the match for his spectacular batting display.

Image: BCCI