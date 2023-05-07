Kris Srikkanth Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma Amid Poor Run In IPL 2023; '‘No Hit Sharma’

Mumbai Indians faced yet another loss in the Indian Premier League and lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side till now has not had the best of the IPL 2023 and is placed in sixth place in the points table. MI skipper Rohit himself has not been in good form of late and scored his second consecutive duck against CSK. Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has taken a brutal dig at the Mumbai captain and says that he shall keep changing his name to 'No' hit Sharma.

'No Hit Sharma': Kris Srikkanth

While doing commentary on Star Sports, Kris Srikkanth blasted on the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as soon as he got dismissed for yet another duck against CSK. Srikkanth said on air, "Not Hit Sharma". Rohit Sharma should change his name to 'No Hit Sharma', if I was the captain of MI, I would not even have him in the XI."

Rohit Sharma's dismal IPL 2023 form

Rohit Sharma has been struggling to get runs in the Indian Premier League 2023 and till now has only been able to score 184 runs in IPL 2023 and at a dismal average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 126.90. Rohit has been only able to get one fifty-plus score so far in the season and his scores in the last four matches have been 2, 3, 0, and 0 respectively.

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets

Coming back to the CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match, batting first at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost their first three wickets for a score of 14 and big names like Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, and Rohit Sharma got dismissed for low scores. Nehal Wadhera came to Mumbai's rescue and hit 64 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 125.49. His innings included eight fours and one six. Other than Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs also contributed with cameos of 26 and 20 runs respectively, and took their team to a score of 139/8.

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings as usual started off well as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 46 runs for the first wicket and laid a strong foundation for the chase. In the end, CSK didn't find any difficulty in chasing the target and they won the match by six wickets with Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni remaining unbeaten till the end.