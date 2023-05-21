List Of Records Virat Kohli Broke With His 2nd Consecutive Century Of IPL 2023

Virat Kohli broke all shackles as he brought up another century in an IPL game against the Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman scored a magnificent 61 ball 101 to guide his team to a competitive score of 197 in the first innings. RCB needs to win the match at any cost to book a playoff berth.

Virat Kohli's list of IPL records after his IPL century against Gujarat Titans

With this century, the player has now broken a plethora of records. He climbed up to third position in the all-time T20 centuries list. When it comes to the T20 centuries list, former RCB opener Chris Gayle is topping the charts with 22.

He has also leapfrogged Chris Gayle to record the highest number of hundreds in the history of the IPL so far. With seven centuries, he stands tall at the top of the list.

He is also the third player after Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan to register consecutive IPL hundreds in back-to-back matches. The former RCB skipper also breached the 600 runs mark in IPL 2023. This is the third instance he has reached this feat since the inception of the cash-rich league. KL Rahul tops the list as he has claimed 600-plus runs on four occasions, while both Virat and David Warner have three 600-plus seasons so far.

In a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, Kohli insisted that it won't be a straightforward task for Gujarat to chase this huge run on board.

"We'd have taken that with both hands once we were five-down and Anuj the last recognised batsman. A very competitive score and a winnable score. It's about the bowlers to execute their plans and have a crack at them. A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all.

"I feel I am playing my best again, enjoying myself, hitting gaps and big ones at the end. You have to rise to the occasion when the situation demands, and I take a lot of pride in doing, and I've been doing it a while now. I feel really good in my game right now. There's enough in this pitch for our bowlers to make a dent. If we can cut down the boundaries and the twos, it's a difficult chase."