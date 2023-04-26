MI vs GT: Arjun Tendulkar stuns Gujarat Titans with laid-back six off a dangerous bouncer - WATCH

Mumbai Indians didn't have a great outing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they lost to Gujarat Titans by 55 runs in match 35 of IPL 2023. Despite MI's defeat, all eyes were on Arjun Tendulkar who just gave nine runs from two overs and also scored 13 runs off nine balls. His innings consisted of a six which he hit to Mohit Sharma on the first ball of the last over of MI vs GT match.

Mohit Sharma who has received two Player of the Match awards before this game, didn't have a great day with the ball and leaked 38 runs off four overs. While bowling the last over of the second innings, Mohit bowled a short ball to Arjun Tendulkar which he hooked towards midwicket and it went for a six. This was also Arjun's first six of his Indian Premier League career.

Arjun Tendulkar whacks Mohit Sharma on the leg side

Last six for Mi by Sachin Tendulkar First six for Mi by Arjun Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/pEKbEhvEXY — 𝑨kul. (@Loyalsachfan01) April 25, 2023

It's been 10 years since we have seen Tendulkar to hit a six. Arjun Tendulkar hits a six.#GTvMI — Devanshu Maheshwari (@tweets_devanshu) April 25, 2023

Gujarat Titans move to second place after 55 run win vs MI

Coming back to the MI vs GT IPL 2023, batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad the hosts posted a first-innings total of 207/6 in which Shubman Gill top scored with 56 runs from 34 balls. His innings included seven fours and one six. David Miller and Abhinav Manohar gave the finishing boost to the Titans' innings and ended up playing knocks of 46 and 42 runs respectively.

Chasing the target the Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost captain Rohit Sharma for a score of four. Ishan Kishan also was also not able to do much damage and departed for 13 whereas Cameron Green tried to attack the Gujarat Titans bowlers but fell after scoring 26 balls 33. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma also didn't stand up to the expectations and got out early. Nehal Wadhera though tried to hit some big shots and scored 40 runs off just 21 balls at a strike rate of 190.

At last, Mumbai Indians were handed over their fourth defeat which was also their second in a row. With the win Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot in the updated IPL 2023 points table whereas MI stands in seventh place.