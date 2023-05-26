MI vs GT: Here's how Mumbai Indians have fared over the years in IPL Qualifier 2

The IPL 2023 has reached its penultimate day as Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have marshalled their troops and are ready to lock horns with each other. It will be Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans for the ultimate place in the finals. MI displays an immaculate record when it comes to making it into the finals and winning them, but is the same statement valid when it comes to their record in IPL Qualifier 2? Let's figure out.

After all the ups and downs they have registered and endured in IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians are yet again at the threshold of an IPL final. The franchise already holds the accolade of winning the coveted league 5 times, more than any other team, and they are just two wins away from distancing themselves further apart. However, it is Gujarat Titans and Qualifier 2 that is in their way first.

Here's how Mumbai Indians have fared over the years in IPL Qualifier 2

While records might be of little value at this stage, but as per fans and experts the head-to-head record and previous results at a similar stage do help decide who has the psychological edge. While the teams have only played each other three times and based on that it is MI, who has a 2-1 lead. But for the relief of GT fans, Qualifier 2 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Gujarat got the better of Mumbai in IPL 2023. Another parameter that can be considered and could be of huge importance is Mumbai Indians' record in Qualifier 2.

In its entirety, Mumbai Indians have played a total of three Qualifier 2s and have won two of them. They lost the encounter against RCB in 2011 when the Playoffs stage was newly incorporated. However, since then played 2 and won 2. They defeated Rajasthan Royals in this fixture in 2013 and KKR in 2017. So, Mumbai Indians have so far won 66.66% of Qualifier 2s. Will the win percentage improve today or will Gujarat Titans reduce it to 50% by entering the finals for the second time in two years? All to look forward to in the MI vs GT match that is scheduled to take place today from 7:30 PM.