RCB Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Fans Miffed With Rohit Sharma For Leaving Out Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are currently locking horns against Faf Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 5th match of ongoing IPL 2023 on Sunday. The match is taking place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB captain du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first at their home ground, where the franchise is playing its first match in more than three years. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma is facing criticism on social media for not including Arjun Tendulkar, yet again in the starting lineup. The 16th edition of IPL also has the rule of bringing in an 'Impact Player' and interestingly, Arjun wasn't even named in that list.

After Rohit announced Mumbai Indians' playing XI for the match, fans discovered Arjun Tendulkar's name was missing from the roster. Netizens took to social media to slam Rohit and the Mumbai Indians team management for ignoring Arjun yet again. Mumbai Indians bought Arjun in IPL 2021 auctions but he is yet to make his debut for the side, a franchise that even his father Sachin Tendulkar played for.

Shame on @mipaltan & @ImRo45



Disappointed that they are sidelining #ArjunTendulkar since last 3 Years.



You're giving chance to Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithuk Shokeen but not to Arjun !



Arjun should quit from #MumbaiIndians team if he has self respect remaining @sachin_rt — Rajan Arun Bhave (@rajanbhave) April 2, 2023

Where is Arjun Tendulkar???? — kaur khalsa (@kaurkha76983188) April 2, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar could make his MI debut tonight ✍️ pic.twitter.com/J6DPTcFkzq — . (@Elegance45_) April 2, 2023

Someone give Arjun Tendulkar chance yaar now. Things will chance even if he don't perform in Match😅#Hopeless #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Tzxwt0M248 — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) April 2, 2023

RCB vs MI: Starting XIs and impact players list

RCB's starting XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

RCB's impact players list: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey.

Mumbai Indians' starting XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Thilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai Indians' impact players list: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh.

