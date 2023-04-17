'As Your Father, Someone Who Loves You': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Advice To Arjun After IPL Debut

MI vs KKR: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has advised his son Arjun, who made his IPL debut in Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders here, to continue working hard and respect the game.

The 23-year-old Arjun, an all-rounder, opened the bowling attack for MI in his first IPL match and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings.

He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket in the match on Sunday.

"Arjun, today (Sunday) you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," Tendulkar tweeted.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" wrote the iconic batter.

Tendulkar -- who was present at the MI team dugout on Sunday -- and Arjun became the first father-son pair to feature in the 15-year history of IPL, and that too for the same side.

Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians for six years, between 2008 and 2013.

Arjun was picked by the five-time IPL champions for the first time during the 2021 auction at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.