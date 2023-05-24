MI Vs LSG: Gautam Gambhir Comes Face To Face With Player Who Gave Him 'sleepless Nights'

Lucknow Super Giants are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. The match would take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of LSG, will also come face-to-face against the player who gave him sleepless nights during his time at the IPL. Speaking to Star Sports ahead of last year’s IPL, Gambhir had said that neither Chris Gayle nor AB de Villiers, only Rohit Sharma scared him when he played in the league.

'Rohit Sharma is the only player who gave me sleepless nights'

Gambhir had said that as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, only Rohit Sharma gave him sleepless nights. Gambhir had also remarked that there is no more successful cricketer in the history of IPL than Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians. Under Rohit's captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL championship five times, the most for any franchise in the history of the tournament.

"As captain, Rohit Sharma is the only player who gave me sleepless nights. Neither Chris Gayle nor AB de Villiers nor anyone else, only Rohit Sharma. He is the player who gave me sleepless nights. There is no more successful cricketer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) than Rohit Sharma as captain," Gautam Gambhir had said on Star Sports before the start of IPL 2022 last year.

As far as KKR's rivalry against Mumbai Indians goes, Rohit Sharma and Co. have always been dominant over the two times IPL champions. back in 2017 when Mumbai Indians won their third title, they knocked the Kolkata outfit being led by Gautam Gambhir in Qualifier 2. In the 32 matches both sides have clashed so far, Mumbai Indians are way ahead as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders with a staggering 23 wins while Kolkata has only 9 victories.

MI vs LSG, IPL Eliminator: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

MI vs LSG, IPL Eliminator: Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra

MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator: Head to Head

The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have battled out each other three times in the Indian Premier League and it has been the Giants who have emerged victorious thrice against Mumbai Indians.

Image: BCCI/IPL