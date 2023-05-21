Last Updated:

Gambhir Has High Praises For 'sensational' Rinku After LSG Almost Succumb To His Heroics

IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir spoke highly about Rinku Singh after LSG beat KKR by just 1 run at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Rinku remained unbeaten on 67 off 33.

Rinku Singh played yet another unbelievable knock in the Indian Premier League 2023 and almost took Kolkata Knight Riders to a victory against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium. The 25-year-old became the talk of the town of the IPL as he remained unbeaten on 67 off 33. While KKR fell short of the victory by just 1 run, Rinku received high praise from all corners of the cricketing world, including the LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday night and shared a picture of his conversation with Rinku and other Kolkata Knight Riders members after the match. Sharing the picture, Gambhir hailed Rinku as a sensational talent, while praising him for his electrifying knock. “What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent,” the LSG mentor’s tweet read.

It is pertinent to mention that Rinku Singh looked to be in full determination to take KKR through to victory as he mesmerized the home crowd with his exploits in the final over. As the two-time IPL champions needed 18 runs to win off the last three balls, the UP batsman hit a six, a four and another six to finish the innings. However, KKR fell short of the target of 177 runs by the slightest margin.

Reactions to Gautam Gambhir’s tweet about Rinku Singh

