Gambhir Has High Praises For 'sensational' Rinku After LSG Almost Succumb To His Heroics

Rinku Singh played yet another unbelievable knock in the Indian Premier League 2023 and almost took Kolkata Knight Riders to a victory against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium. The 25-year-old became the talk of the town of the IPL as he remained unbeaten on 67 off 33. While KKR fell short of the victory by just 1 run, Rinku received high praise from all corners of the cricketing world, including the LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday night and shared a picture of his conversation with Rinku and other Kolkata Knight Riders members after the match. Sharing the picture, Gambhir hailed Rinku as a sensational talent, while praising him for his electrifying knock. “What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent,” the LSG mentor’s tweet read.

What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent! pic.twitter.com/E2HmdeqiHJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 20, 2023

ALSO READ | MI Vs SRH IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Can MI Qualify For The Playoffs?

It is pertinent to mention that Rinku Singh looked to be in full determination to take KKR through to victory as he mesmerized the home crowd with his exploits in the final over. As the two-time IPL champions needed 18 runs to win off the last three balls, the UP batsman hit a six, a four and another six to finish the innings. However, KKR fell short of the target of 177 runs by the slightest margin.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: RCB Look To Seal IPL 2023 Playoffs Berth At Home

Reactions to Gautam Gambhir’s tweet about Rinku Singh

He’s a match winner.

Other young charismatic players : Yashasvi, Gill, Gaikwad have got time at their disposal as they bat at top but this guy Rinku comes in pressure cooker situations & so very effortlessly plays & at times wins against all odds.

Exceptional talent ❤️💪👌👏👏 — Sumeet Maheshwari 🇮🇳 (@SumeetGodavari) May 20, 2023

Next Virat Kohli Lord Rinku Singh 👑 — Sameer Shaikh (@isameerking) May 20, 2023

Aise hi thoda Naveen ko bhi samjha dia Karo. — Mukesh Ambani (Parody) (@AmbaniHu) May 20, 2023

Truly an amazing talent. His numbers in domestics are there for everyone to see.



Rinku Singh has got all the abilities to play the similar role like Suresh Raina did for India in 2011 WC. He's a gun fielder too.



Let's see what the Indian team management has in store for him. pic.twitter.com/nOqWH7CjtS — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 20, 2023